‘And Just Like That’ to release documentary alongside season finale

Fans of HBO Max’s Sex and the City revival And Just Like That need not worry about the show’s upcoming season finale because a behind-the-scenes documentary is ready to roll.
HBO Max on Monday dropped a teaser for an And Just Like That documentary which is scheduled to release alongside the revival’s season finale on Thursday, February 3, reported People.
The documentary, titled And Just Like That… The Documentary, will take fans behind the scenes during the making of the SATC revival featuring Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis’ Charlotte York Goldenblatt.
The teaser features appearances from Parker Nixon, Davis, and additional cast members Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury.
Also seen briefly is the late Willie Garson who passed away last year from pancreatic cancer and was seen as Stanford Blatch in the show. Embattled actor Chris Noth, Mr Big in the show, however, is notably missing from the trailer.
