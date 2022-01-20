PSL 2022: More details revealed about new anthem

Aima Baig (L) and Atif Aslam (R) will perform at the opening ceremony of PSL-7 on January 27. Photo: file

KARACHI: While the fans are waiting anxiously for the new anthem of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), it emerged on Thursday that eminent singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live at the star-studded opening ceremony of the league in Karachi.

The opening ceremony of the PSL 2022 will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 27.

The recording for this year's anthem has been completed and the initial lyrics, according to Geo News are: "Hath hawa mai uthalay, dilon ka hosla barhalay, shoor zara tu machalay."

Senior sports correspondent Abdul Majid Bhatti told the TV channel that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hopeful of holding the ceremony but the COVID-19 situation is worsening day by day.



He said that recently 10 PCB staff members tested COVID-19 positive including PSL officials Usman Wahla and Oun Zaidi. Quetta Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife and mother are also infected, he added.

Bhatti said despite the challenges, the PCB was taking all-out measures to kick-start the tournament.

He noted that the PCB had increased the team strength for the franchises, as even if 12 players test negative for COVID out of 20, they can play.

"The first match is set to take place at 7 pm on January 27 at the NSK, but before that, [the singers] will perform live. PCB is determined to take all steps to hold this tournament," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC had restricted crowd attendance for the Karachi-leg matches, while children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to enter the stadium due to rising coronavirus cases.