Shafqat Mehmood trends on Twitter after NCOC postpones decision on schools

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood again became a top trend on Twitter after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) deferred the decision on the closure of schools.



The national COVID-19 body Monday discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country.

The forum agreed that the decision about education institutions will be taken on data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing is being carried out.

The announcement triggered an angry response by the netizens who criticised the federal education minister for "not taking students' health seriously".

Here's how the students have reacted to the NCOC decision:



Shahzaib Khan asked the authorities to "please take some serious decision".

In his plea to the concerned authorities, Bazil Butt said cases are increasing in educational institutes.

Shoaib Haider advised the education minister to implement some restrictions on schools.

Arslan Ali cited NCOC data and suggested closing schools.

User Faha Nadeem shared a meme showing a crowded train and said these are the students taking to Twitter demanding vacations amid the fifth wave.

Rozi Khan Lehri seemed angry with Shafqat Mehmood.

Behram, on the other hand, is more concerned about the PSL 7.



