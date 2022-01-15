Queen Elizabeth refused to sit with Andrew's lawyer

Queen Elizabeth did not allow in Prince Andrew's lawyer when she talked to her son after removing his royal and military titles.

Prince Andrew took his lawyer along when he was summoned to go and see his mother after a US judge decided not to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit against him, said a senior British journalist.

According to Angela Levin, the lawyer wasn't allowed in and he had to sit in the car waiting for Andrew to come back.

Prince Andrew was personally informed that he is going to lose all his military titles and royal patronages by the Queen.

According to a newspaper, In a private audience on Thursday, the Queen told her favourite son that he is going to fight his case against Virginia Giuffre as a private citizen and that he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness "in any official capacity."

The Duke of York drove for a special call from Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle on Thursday morning. During the audience, the monarch mentally-prepared son about his future in the royal family.