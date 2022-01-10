PSL 2022: Australia’s Ben Dunk will be Lahore Qalandars’ power-hitting coach

Ben Dunk plays shot as Sarfaraz Ahmed of Quetta Gladiators looks on.

Australia’s hard-hitting batter Ben Dunk will be Lahore Qalandars’ power-hitting coach for the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), it emerged Sunday.



He will take over coaching assignment after Phil Salt returns to the squad.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also looking to acquire the services of a power-hitting coach for the national team and has sought applications from interested individuals for the role.

The COO of Qalandars, Sameen Rana said that the Aussie batter Dunk will work as the power-hitting coach of the Qalandars side when Phil Salt returns to the squad for PSL 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Dunk wasn't picked in the seventh PSL draft which was held last month, but will now be part of the side.

In the previous seasons, Dunk was a sensational performer for the Qalandars with his top-class hitting ability and also came to be known as the 'Bubble Boy.'