Comedian from Kapil Sharma show poisons himself due to financial woes

Tirthanand Rao, seen with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, attempted suicide on December 27

Comedian Tirthanand Rao, who starred with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, says he attempted suicide late last year due to financial problems, reported India Today.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Rao revealed that he was hospitalised after consuming poison on December 27 and that the attempt was the result of his longstanding issues with his family, who he hasn’t been on talking terms with for years, and his rising financial woes.

“I had consumed poison and I was in a serious condition. I am facing financial problems and my family has also left me,” said the comedian.

“When I was admitted to the hospital, my mother and brother did not even come to see me. Despite living in the same complex, my family members do not talk to me. They did not spend a penny on my treatment either,” he further explained.

Rao went on to add that he’s alone even after returning home from the hospital, and asked, “What could be worse than this?”

According to Rao, he hasn’t been paid for some of his acting gigs, including a recent film he did for Shemaroo Me and a web series.

He also expressed interest in working with Sharma again, with whom he last worked in 2016.