People are speculating about who will sing at Prince Charles's coronation when he becomes the king.

The debate started after a senior author and journalist suggestion that Adele should perform at Prince Charles’s coronation.

Max Hastings recently penned an article headlined “Adele should sing at Charles’s coronation”for The Times.

“The ceremony will inaugurate an exciting new era or, if it goes wrong, signal the beginning of the end of the monarchy ,“ he wrote.

Reacting to the article, a reader said “Sir, Max Hastings has not thought through his view that Adele should sing at Prince Charles’s coronation, as it is well known that her songs deal with the angst of divorce and unhappy relationships. Instead the prince should stick to his long-time favourites, the uplifting Three Degrees."

Commenting on the debate, journalist Richard Eden said, “Interesting debate that’s started in The Times about potential music at Prince Charles’s coronation. Perhaps Sir Elton John could sing, “I’m Still Standing.”

Prince Charles is first-in-line to the British throne and he would become the king after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.



