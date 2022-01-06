Ranveer Singh reacts to Anushka Sharma’s ‘Chakda Xpress’ teaser: ‘love it’

Ranveer Singh heaped on praises for Anushka Sharma's major comeback with Chakda Xpress.

The hotly-released teaser of the much-anticipated movie is already garnering a massive response from social media users.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor dropped the movie’s teaser as she captioned the post, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

As soon as the post was up on the platform, IG users and celebrities started showering over praises.

Among fans’ love-filled reactions, Singh’s feedback for his Band Baaja Baaraat co-star’s upcoming film caught every one’s attention.

Under Sharma’s post, the Padmaavat actor commented, “love it” as he added couple of heart emojis.



