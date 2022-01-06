 
Ranveer Singh reacts to Anushka Sharma’s ‘Chakda Xpress’ teaser: ‘love it’

Anushka Sharma received a thumbs up from Ranveer Singh for her major comeback with 'Chakda Xpress'

By Web Desk
January 06, 2022
Ranveer Singh heaped on praises for  Anushka Sharma's major comeback with Chakda Xpress.

The hotly-released teaser of the much-anticipated movie is already garnering a massive response from social media users.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor dropped the movie’s teaser as she captioned the post, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket."

As soon as the post was up on the platform, IG users and celebrities started showering over praises.

Among fans’ love-filled reactions, Singh’s feedback for his Band Baaja Baaraat co-star’s upcoming film caught every one’s attention.

Under Sharma’s post, the Padmaavat actor commented, “love it” as he added couple of heart emojis.

