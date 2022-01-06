PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi appoint Inzamam-Ul-Haq as president

Legendary cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq. File photo

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s president for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The legendary cricketer was associated with the PSL franchise as a mentor during the last season.

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi said he welcomes Inzamam-ul-Haq to the Zalmi family once again.

Javed Afridi said that Inzamam-ul-Haq is a legend and the Zalmi players will benefit from his presence, especially the young cricketers who will have the opportunity to learn a lot from him.

On Wednesday, Peshawar Zalmi released their playing kit for the upcoming season of the league starting January 27.