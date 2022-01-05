PCB readies COVID-19 protocols for PSL 2022

A file photo of Karachi Kings' Babar Azam hitting a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 against Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: In a bid to ensure that all the matches of the upcoming season 7 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are held as per the schedule amid the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided in principle to allow each team to have maximum 20 players for the league, said well-placed sources.



The sources privy to the matter said that the PCB has prepared new Standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of the players and the officials during the mega event.

As per the SOPs, match will be played even if eight players of any team test positive for the virus, the sources said and clarified that 12 fit players out of a 20-member squad are needed for the match.



The match will be postponed if 9 players of any team are diagnosed with coronavirus, the sources privy to the matter added. Players who test positive for the virus will be quarantined immediately for 10 days.

In order to ensure the continuation of the league, it is suggested that 25 to 30 additional players should be kept in the bio-secure bubble at the hotel.

Under the SOPs, maximum two teams will travel in one charter flight at a time.

Each team will select two more players in the supplementary draft on Thursday and Friday, the sources added. South African players will be available for the entire tournament, the sources added.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja reviews arrangements in Karachi



A day earlier, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja had presided over a high-level meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming season of the PSL.

The first phase of PSL-7 is scheduled to start from January 27 in Karachi.

High-ranking officials of the Sindh government, district administration, police and the National Stadium were present in the meeting.