Prince Harry to ‘hit a wall’ forth ‘foolish attempts’ to release memoir: report

Prince Harry’s intentions to release his memoir will reportedly end up ‘backfiring’ on the Duke.



This claim has been brought to light by The Body Language Guy, Jesus Enrique Rosas, on his personal YouTube Channel.

There he claimed, "If he mentions mental health again, and you can bet that he will, he's going to hit a wall.”

"If you're a celebrity and you write a memoir, it's to capitalise on the fact you have fans that want to know something new about you.”

"Something secret, something you have been struggling with for years. But Harry has the not-so-small problem that his life has been documented ever since he was born."

He also went on to add, "Both official and unofficial sources have left very little to the imagination.”

"Harry himself has left very little to the imagination. So the only thing we have left is the topic of mental health Harry has been mentioning over and over again for years."