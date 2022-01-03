Halsey releases video collage of son Ender in celebration of ‘another year of you’

Lyricist and songwriter Halsey recently turned to social media to share her 2021 recap video highlighting every milestone her son Ender enjoyed during the course of the year.

The singer shared a candid video of her infant’s first five months of life and uploaded it to Instagram as part of her 2021 recap.

The post ¬included snaps of nearly every major milestone of Ender’s short life and even showed off the star’s excitement over many more adventures and another “year full of you.”



The collection of videos included snaps from Ender’s candid family moments, from his first bath to family interactions, water play activities and jolly jumper antics.

Check it out below:







