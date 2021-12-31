Experts brand Meghan Markle ‘the woman at war with everyone’: report

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for becoming the kind of “woman that is at war with everyone.”
Jjournalist and royal commentator Sophie Elsworth spoke to Sky News regarding the family’s ongoing tension.
She started off by admitting, "I mean, look at Kate Middleton. She's got complete style and class. We saw her coming out playing the piano in the lead-up to Christmas. The Royal Family just absolutely adores her. The Queen in her speech didn't mention Meghan or Harry."
"Now she's had this court case that she's won against the newspaper over there in the UK that published parts of her letter to her father. This might be a win for Meghan but she's at war with everyone.”
"I mean, this woman falls out with everyone; she falls out with her best friends, her own father, her stepsister, her in-laws. I mean, the list goes on and on.”
Before concluding she also added, "As I've said before on Sky, I just wish there would be a day where I don't have to hear about Meghan Markle.”
