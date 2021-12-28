Sarah Khan has a special thankyou note for Falak Shabir on his birthday: Read

Sarah Khan marked husband Falak Shabir’s birthday by thanking him for being a ‘blessing’ to her

Sarah Khan on Monday, December 27, marked her husband Falak Shabir’s birthday by thanking him for being a ‘blessing’ to her.

The 29-year-old actress took to Instagram on Falak's birthday to share a throwback picture from their wedding festivities and an adorable note to go with it.

"If I take a moment to thank Allah for all my blessings then I have to thank mainly for giving me a husband like you!" she wrote.

Earlier, the mother-of-one had shared a video of Falak cradling their daughter Alyana in his arms. "I feel safe in babas arms," read the post's caption.

Have a look:

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and have since become one of the most beloved couples in the country.