John Mulaney, Olivia Munn share adorable first pic of their newborn baby boy 

New parents Olivia Munn and John Mulaney treated their fans with special delight on Christmas eve, as they shared the adorable first picture of their newborn baby son on the internet.
Taking to their respective Instagram handles on Friday night, the American actress and stand-up comedian introduced their baby, named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney to the world.
“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet,” Mulaney, 39, wrote in the caption. “I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”
Sharing another cute snap of the baby, the Office Christmas Party actress wrote, “My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.”
Munn and Mulaney first revealed they were expecting a baby when the comedian appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in September. “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible. And we’re having a baby together,” he said.
The couple welcomed their first baby together on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.
