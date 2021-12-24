Sushmita Sen shares her first post after break up with Rohman: ‘peace is beautiful’

Sushmita Sen delighted her millions of fans with a stunning photo, her first social media post after break up with longtime beau Rohman Shawl.



The former Miss Universe turned to Instagram and shared her photo with a cryptic note.

She wrote, “#peace is beautiful!!!” followed by a heart emoji.

The Biwi No.1 actor further said, “I love you guys…beyond!!! #yourstruly night night.”

Hours before her latest post, Sushmita Sen confirmed her break up with beau Rohman.

Sharing a loved-up throwback photo with the former boyfriend, she said “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains.”

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018, shortly after he sent her a direct message on Instagram, which she accidentally opened.