James Franco admits sleeping with his students: 'I was addicted'

American actor James Franco admits of sexually abusing students of an acting school he previously owned.
The Spider Man star admits to sleeping with students claiming that he struggled with sex addiction. James added that he is trying to overcome his mistakes made in the past years.
In The Jess Cagle Podcast on Wednesday, the 43-year-old said that while teaching, he “did sleep with students, and that was wrong”. James however added that he did not start the school for enticing female students.
"I suppose at the time, my thinking was if it’s consensual, OK,"he added in the SiriusXM podcast. "At the time I was not clearheaded."
The actor's statement comes after two women filed a suit against him in 2019, accusing the star of exploiting aspiring actors by luring them in for sexual contact.
