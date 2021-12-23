Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo demands more diversity in the writer’s room

Ellen Pompeo recently got candid about her desire to have a more diverse array of writers craft future stories for Grey’s Anatomy.

The actor weighed in on her desires for more diversity during her interview with Insider regarding her company Betr Remedies.

There she was quoted saying, "I still find that a lot of white people still feel like they've checked a box and they're good.”

She also admitted that the lack of diversity in the show has really shook her down to her very core and added, "It's not enough to just have a Black character on a show, or an Asian character on a show, or a non-binary character on the show."

At the end of the day, "You then have to back that up and have representation in the writers' room to write for that character."

Even though Pompeo has been seeing a lot of progress, she is looking forward to having a lot more, "I can only speak for our show, obviously. I don't work on anybody else's show, but I would say that I am still shocked at where we are.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “And I think that it's a constant. We don't get somewhere and then we're there and then the work is done."