Farah Khan sends THIS Christmas gift to Gauri Khan with a handwritten note

Famed Indian interior designer Gauri Khan shared an adorable picture her early Christmas gift that she received from filmmaker Farah Khan.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Gauri, who is the wife of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of a handwritten note from the Main Hoon Na director, who, apparently sent her a box of Cherries for Christmas.
The note reads, "Merry Christmas! We are sending you our favourite snack, these yummy cherries from Chile that we received from our secret Santa. Let's celebrate the joy of Christmas together and we hope that you love these Chilean cherries as much as we do. Love, Farah, Czar, Anya, Diva."
Czar, Anya, and Diva Kunder are Farah and her husband Shirish Kunder's kids. Reacting to the note, Gauri, 51, tagged Farah and also added a hashtag, ‘cherries from Chile’.
Last week, Gauri, who had been keeping low-profile on social media, had shared a work-related video, her first since son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case in October.
Sheheryar Munawar shares adorable anecdote from Project Ghazi
Sanam Saeed returns with Fawad Khan in completely new avatars with a phenomenal cast
Aishwarya Rai left Delhi ED shortly after 7 PM
The 95-year-old monarch will now be spending the holiday season at Windsor Castle just like last year
Madhuri Dixit said, “Today on this special day, I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead”
Besides Ananya Panday, ‘Gehraiyaan’ also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa