'Spider Man' producer forbade Tom Holland, Zendaya romance

Spider Man producer Amy Pascal admits she had warned Tom Holland and Zendaya to not date each other.

In an interview with the New York Times, Pascal revealed she took both the actos aside ahead of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, advising them not to date. “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to,” she said.

Pascal revealed that the duo went on to ignore her and eventually started dating earlier in 2021.

Pascal also added that he gave the same advice to Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone but they ended up seeing each other too.

“I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me,”