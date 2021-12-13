Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardene appointed 'consultant coach'

COLOMOBO: Sri Lanka cricket hall-of-famer Mahela Jayawardene was on Monday named the national team's "consultant coach" following this month's departure of head coach Mickey Arthur.
Jayawardene is regarded as one of the island's finest batsmen and helped mentor the team at the T20 World Cup, where Sri Lanka won all three of their group matches.
The former captain, who last played Test cricket in 2014, is contracted for one year in a strategic support role responsible for the "overall cricketing element of the national teams".
"We are extremely happy that Mahela is joining the national team for an extended role," Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva said in a statement.
The announcement comes on the heels of a 2-0 series victory at home over the West Indies overseen by Arthur, who left this month to coach English county Derbyshire.
The former South Africa, Australia and Pakistan coach had unsuccessfully sought a two-year contract extension.
Sri Lanka Cricket has not yet named a new head coach.
The front-foot technology had gone down before the match started, it was confirmed later
The series will feature three ODIs and three T20s from December 13 to 22 at National Stadium Karachi
Britain will not send ministers to the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, UK PM Boris Johnson tells parliament
Known as "The Hitman" because of his powerful hundreds and six-hitting, Sharma took over T20 side in November from Kohli
Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets
Interestingly, the world’s No 1 ODI batter Babar Azam is not in the top 10 sportsmen Pakistanis searched on Google