Omicron in Pakistan: First case of new COVID-19 variant confirmed, says NIH

KARACHI: Pakistan on Monday confirmed the presence of Omicron, a new COVID-19 variant that has spread to over 60 countries around the world triggering travel restrictions.
The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued a statement Monday after analyzing the samples of the patient received last week.
“The NIH has been able to confirm (via whole genome sequencing) that a recently suspected sample from Karachi is indeed the ‘Omicron variant’ of SARS-CoV2,” it said on Twitter.
The NIH added that this is the first confirmed case but continued surveillance of suspected samples is in place to identify the trends.
“The importance of getting vaccinated to protect from serious effects of existing and new variants is therefore highlighted. Please get yourself vaccinated according to guidelines issued by the NCOC,” it added.
Separately, Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) also confirmed the presence of the OMicron variant after gene sequencing.
"Gene sequencing at AKUH has confirmed the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the first patient. The patient is at home and doing well."
It added that no other patients with COVID-19 Omicron have been identified at AKUH.
