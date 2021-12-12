Travis Scott's seltzer brand discontinued by company Anheuser-Busch

The company declined to confirm whether the decision was made in light of the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott will be bidding adieu to his spiked seltzer business after brewing company Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced that it will be discontinuing his Cacti hard seltzers, reported AdAge.

A spokesperson for the company issued a statement that said, “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

Social media pages for the brand on Instagram and Twitter have already been taken down.

The spokesperson declined to comment whether the decision was made in light of last month’s tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

Scott’s representatives have also not officially addressed the news yet.