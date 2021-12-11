Policeman martyred in attack on polio team in Tank

TANK: One policeman embraced martyrdom while another suffered injuries in an armed attack on a polio team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank area, Geo News reported Saturday.
Confirming the attack, District Health Officer (DHO) Tank Dr Ehsanullah said that armed men on motorcycles targeted the polio security team in the area.
According to the health official, the injured and martyred personnel have been shifted to the hospital.
A search operation has been underway to find the attackers, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Sajjad Ahmed.
On the other hand, the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed that the polio team in Tank was attacked by its fighters.
