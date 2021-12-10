Shahid Afridi to bid farewell to PSL after 7th edition

Shahid Afridi to play for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022.

KARACHI: Shahid Afridi will represent Quetta Gladiators in what will be his farewell Pakistan Super League 7 after he played for the Multan Sultans in the previous edition.

The trade announcement was made on Thursday ahead of the Player Draft 2022 scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Quetta Gladiators will be Afridi’s fourth team in the PSL after the former Pakistan captain played for Peshawar Zalmi (2016 and 2017), Karachi Kings (2018) and Multan Sultan (2019-21). The flamboyant batter got injured and as a result, had to pull out of the last season without finishing it.

Announcing his joining Shahid Afridi said, “I am excited to join Quetta Gladiators, a side that has had a roller-coaster ride in the past few events despite winning the title in 2019. In my final PSL event, it will be my dream and wish to sign off with another PSL trophy after tasting success with Peshawar Zalmi in 2017.”

He said that the PSL is an event that encourages and inspires a player to give his very best.

“I will use the same motivation to help my team and put up performances that can help us achieve our event objectives," he added.

Also moving from Sultans to Gladiators is England’s James Vince and, as part of this blockbuster trade, Multan Sultans will take Quetta’s Diamond and Silver round picks, respectively.

In another major trade, Iftikhar Ahmed has joined Quetta Gladiators after playing for Islamabad United in the 2021 season. He has swapped teams with wicketkeeper/batter Azam Khan, who has moved to Islamabad United from Quetta Gladiators.

The next season of the PSL is scheduled to start on January 27 in Karachi.