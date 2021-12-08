 
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Sports

No Babar Azam: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, and Fakhar Zaman among top Google searches in 2021

Interestingly, the world’s No 1 ODI batter Babar Azam is not in the top 10 sportsmen Pakistanis searched on Google

By Web Desk
December 08, 2021
Combo shows Pakistani cricketers.
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, and Fakhar Zaman were among the most Googled athletes in Pakistan as cricket remained the most talked-about theme in the country this year, it emerged on Wednesday.

Google Pakistan released a list of top trending searches — searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020 — in Pakistan.

The lists cover a wide array of categories ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and animated films, providing fascinating insight into unique trends from the past year in the country.

Interestingly, in the list of Trending Athletes, the world’s No 1 ODI batter Babar Azam was not among the top 10 sportsmen netizens searched this year, despite him being the highest scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The top 10 Trending Athletes:

  1. Shoaib Malik
  2. Asif Ali
  3. Fakhar Zaman
  4. Shaheen Afridi
  5. Hasan Ali
  6. Mohammad Rizwan
  7. Shadab Khan
  8. Abid Ali
  9. Danish Aziz
  10. Haris Rauf