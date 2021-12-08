No Babar Azam: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, and Fakhar Zaman among top Google searches in 2021

Combo shows Pakistani cricketers.

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, and Fakhar Zaman were among the most Googled athletes in Pakistan as cricket remained the most talked-about theme in the country this year, it emerged on Wednesday.



Google Pakistan released a list of top trending searches — searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2021 as compared to 2020 — in Pakistan.

The lists cover a wide array of categories ranging from sports, movies, dramas, and animated films, providing fascinating insight into unique trends from the past year in the country.

Interestingly, in the list of Trending Athletes, the world’s No 1 ODI batter Babar Azam was not among the top 10 sportsmen netizens searched this year, despite him being the highest scorer in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The top 10 Trending Athletes: