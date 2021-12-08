Pakistan players congratulate Shaheen Afridi after taking a wicket in the second Test against Bangladesh. -AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team members will return to the country tomorrow (Thursday) in two batches after the Bangladesh tour concludes.

The national squad will leave Dhaka Thursday 10:00am via Dubai.

Players and team management included in the squad for the West Indies series will land in Karachi tomorrow at 6:00pm while Azhar Ali, Naseem Shah, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Bilal Asif, Kamran Ghulam and Sajid Khan will reach Lahore at 6:30pm.

Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, and Imam-ul-Haq will enter the bio-secure bubble for the next assignment after arriving in Karachi.

Skipper Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fawad Alam, Nauman Ali,, Zahid Mehmood and Abid Ali are also scheduled to reach the metropolis via same flight.

The Pakistani captain will join the other members of the squad for the Windies series on Dec 10 while Faheem Ashraf and Abid Ali will participate in the ongoing domestic games.

Meanwhile, the players and officials of the Pakistan men’s squad for the West Indies series, present in Pakistan, have started to arrive at the team hotel in Karachi.

They will now undergo isolation, following on-arrival COVID-19 tests.

West Indies are due to play three T20Is and three ODIs at the Karachi National Stadium from December 13 to 22.