Fifth phase of referendum for Sikh homeland being held in UK today

The fifth phase of the referendum for an independent Sikh homeland will be held in the United Kingdom today (December 5).

Sikhs had massively participated in the earlier four phases of the Khalistan Referendum.

Voting on the Khalistan referendum kick-started in London on October 31, 2021 and over 30,000 Sikhs took part in the first phase. The second phase was held in Southhall & Gravesend in the UK on November 7 2021 and more than 10,000 British Sikhs took part in it.

The third phase was held in Birmingham and Barking in the UK on November 14, while the fourth phase was held in UK cities of Leicester, Coventry and Derby on November 21.

Huge participation of Sikhs in a referendum for their homeland has unnerved India, as it tried hard to stop the Sikh referendum exercise in the UK.



UK allowed the Sikh referendum despite Indian diplomatic efforts.

The Khalistan referendum has sent a strong message to the Indian establishment to end discrimination against Sikhs and for India to be prepared to give Sikhs their birthright of freedom.

The referendum will also be held in future in the US, Canada, Australia, and the Indian region of Punjab.

Voting in Geneva will be held on 10th December 2021 and results of the Khalistan referendum will be declared by the Punjab Referendum Commission after the final phase of voting will be held in the next six months.

Findings of the Khalistan referendum would be shared with United Nations and international bodies to create wider consensus.

The Khalistan referendum was in complete consonance with the UN Charter.

Sikhs For Justice had released a map of their vision of what Khalistan would entail. It shows not just Punjab, but Haryana and Himachal Pradesh as part of Khalistan.