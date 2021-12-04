Full capacity crowd to witness Pakistan-West Indies clashes in Karachi

KARACHI: A full packed stadium will be seen under the lights of National Stadium, Karachi, later this month for the first time since the pandemic, as Pakistan take on West Indies.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced that the stadium would host fans at 100% seating capacity during the three T20Is and as many ODIs from December 13-22.
Pakistan have won 17 T20Is this year and will enter the shorter format series against the West Indies with nine wins in the last 10 matches.
Guidelines
On the National Command and Operation Centre's instructions, the PCB has said that only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium.
"To ensure all the spectators get to enjoy the action in a safe manner, they are advised to follow the COVID-19 protocols and wear the face masks when in the stands," the PCB statement said.
T20I ticket prices
In a bid to help cricket fans watch their superstars in action, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set the ticket prices for the T20I matches from as low as Rs250 to Rs2,000, a PCB statement said.
Fans of all ages will be able to see the No1 ranked Babar team up with 2021’s most successful T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan as his opening partner.
ODI ticket prices
The two sides will play three ODIs — part of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League — on December 18, 20, and 22, for which the tickets will start from as little as Rs100 and go up to Rs1,000.
