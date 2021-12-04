India delay South Africa tour over Omicron

NEW DELHI: India's cricket board on Saturday delayed the national side's South Africa tour over the heavily mutated Omicron strain of Covid-19, it said in a statement.
Omicron was first discovered in South Africa and has led to global panic, uncertainty and fresh travel curbs in the last few days, raising questions over the prospects for the tour.
The first Test of a three-match series against the Proteas has been put back from December 17 to December 26.
The tour "will proceed with the revised dates and itinerary", Jay Shah, secretary for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said in a statement.
As originally scheduled, a three-match ODI series will follow the five-day games, Shah said, but he did not give timings for the team's arrival in South Africa or a detailed match itinerary.
India's Test skipper Virat Kohli this week sought clarity on the series after conflicting media reports about Omicron.
Some players would need to quarantine ahead of the tour, he said. "Those kinds of things you want to seek clarity as soon as possible," Kohli added.
The BCCI is the world's richest cricket body and any Indian tour can easily generate millions of dollars for the hosts.
South Africa has praised India for its "solidarity" in not cancelling the tour and promised the most stringent measures to ensure the safety of the visiting contingent.
WSF says the decision to cancel the event was also influenced by the new Omicron coronavirus variant
Root says he had exchanged messages with Rafiq since he gave his evidence
Ali was batting on 56 at the end of the day's play, adding to his first-innings score of 133, while debutant Shafique...
Shaheen Afridi currently has 44 Test wickets this year from only eight Test matches, the most by far by any other...
Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters
Nurul Hasan Sohan is in for Yasir Ali as replacement, confirms BCB