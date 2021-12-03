Syra Yousuf talks about coping mechanism amid 2020 divorce from Shahroze Sabzwari

Actor Syra Yousuf is opening up about how she dealt with constant media trial amid her divorce from husband Shahroze Sabzwari.

Speaking to FUSHIA in a recent interview, the Sinf-e-Aahan star spoke about how media often got insensitive to her situation back in the days, without considering that pain she was going through.

"I felt very exposed. I just kept wondering when would people stop talking about it so that I could process it on my own," shared Sara, before iterating that she was going through a tough phase in her life.

The actor says she eventually decided to 'shut out' from the outside world and reflect inwards.

"But in shutting out on the outside world, I had the opportunity to go inwards. So, sometimes uncomfortable situations can actually help you rebuild and end up in a better place," concluded Syra.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroze Sabzwari officially announced their divorce in 2020. The latter went on to marry supermodel Sadaf Kanwal the same year.