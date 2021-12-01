Shakib Al Hasan. File photo

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the second Test match against Pakistan, including all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been declared fit for the final clash starting 4 December in Dhaka.

The other inclusions in the squad come in the form of pacer Taskin Ahmed and batter Mohammad Naim, who has so far been seen as a short format specialist.

The return of Shakib will come as a big boost for Bangladesh as they trail by a 1-0 margin in the two-match Test series.

Bangladesh needed more contributions from the middle-order in crucial phases of the game while also lacking some penetration in their bowling attack, especially in the second innings during their eight-wicket defeat in Chattogram.

The return of Shakib will boost both the departments of the game for the hosts in Dhaka.

Taskin has also been added to the squad in a move that will add some pace to their bowling department.

The surprise inclusion comes in the form of Mohammad Naim, who has recently become a fixture of the Bangladesh T20 side. He has played 32 T20Is and 2 ODIs for the Tigers. Naim has a less than stellar average in first-class cricket, having only played 6 matches and averaging a meagre 16.63 with a single half-century.

Bangladesh squad: Mominul Haque (c), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Khaled Ahmed, Shohidul Islam, Mohammad Naim