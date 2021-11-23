 
'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' stars share previously unseen pictures with Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber celebrated her 25th birthday

By Web Desk
November 23, 2021
"Keeping Up With  The Kardashians" stars joined thousands of fans  to wish their friend Hailey Bieber on her birthday.  

The realty TV show stars Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner sent birthday greetings to Hailey Bieber who turned 25 on November 22.

"Happy Birthday Hailey Bieber. You are beautiful inside and out!!! Love you much," said Kris Jenner while sharing a picture with Hailey.

Kim Kardashian wrote "Happy Birthday Hailey Bieber. Love you" while Kylie Jenner said "Happy birthday Hailey Bieber you are such a beautiful person inside and out. We love you lots".

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" stars shares throwback pictures with Hailey Bieber to send birthday greetings.

Check out their pictures below:

 
