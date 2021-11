Pakistan and Bangladesh captains during toss.

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Twenty20 international of their three-match series against Pakistan in Dhaka on Saturday.

Pakistan, who won Friday's opening match by four wickets, made one change, bringing in Shaheen Shah Afridi for Hasan Ali.

The hosts were unchanged.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Masudur Rahman (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)