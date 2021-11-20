Tori Spelling accuses paparazzi of ‘going too far’ into son’s privacy

Tori Spelling recently took to social media in a fiery rage and clapped back against paparazzi for going “too far” into her son’s family-run preschool.

The star shared the post to Instagram, referencing the exact image and wrote, "I’ve never done this but…-I’m [expletive]! It’s one thing to follow celebs around but do NOT cross the line and enter our children’s schools! Too far!"

"This was taken at my 4 year old son Beau’s private pre school! I was picking him up. This is my child’s hot lunch I’m carrying on a plate to the car. I’m picking him up to take him home early because his tummy hurt. His teacher handed me his lunch because he was going home early."

She also went on to write, "Just because you cropped him out of the photo walking in front of me doesn’t give you the right to drive up the private driveway and violate the privacy of this amazing family owned pre school, the kids there, and their parents. If you insist on following us adult humans everywhere then please know the boundaries of privacy that these kiddos deserve! "