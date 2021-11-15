Prince Harry under fire for ‘turning on the privilege’ that awarded him a voice

Prince Harry recently got called out for having turned his back on the same privilege that has awarded him a voice.



This claim’s been made by commentator and Robert Rinder at the Good Morning Britain show.

The conversation there revolved around Meghan Markle’s claim to have a “mental health warning” written alongside every tabloid newspaper.

While Jobson and Reid agreed, Rinder took an opposite stance and admitted, “I don’t agree with Susanna on this one quietly and calmly but I think [Susanna’s] entitled to be wrong from time to time].”

“I don’t think anymore minds them using their platform for campaigning about mental health, all of their extraordinary work – The Invictus Games, the equal pay work the Duchess of Sussex does – all of that stuff matters.”

“What people at home struggle with, what they cannot tolerate or frankly they will never accept is the degree of hypocrisy claiming that the tabloids are on the one hand are terrible things when of course they rely on the oxygen of that publicity. Secondly, is Instagram toxic bearing in mind the things they could do?”

“He complains probably validly about what happened to the late Princess Diana. Yet is prepared to take money from Netflix that is distorting the truth about what happened in her final days so much so that Jemima Khan who was an advisor on that show has walked off. It’s hypocrisy the British public can’t stand, isn’t it?”