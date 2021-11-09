BISE Bahawalpur SSC result 2021: Punjab board 9th class result 2021

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Bahawalpur has announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (9th class) Annual Examinations 2021 today.
The board announced the results at 11am and students can view them here:
According to BISE Bahawalpur, the result was prepared in line with notification No S.O. (Boards) 13-1/2020 dated 13th October 2021 regarding examination policy issued by the Punjab Higher Education Department in the backdrop of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards have also announced the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2021 today at the same time.
