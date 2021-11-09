Kirsten Dunst gets real about her mental health struggles

Kirsten Dunst spoke about how her twenties were a dark period, in spite of her successful acting career

American actor Kirsten Dunst is opening up about her mental health struggles.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, the actor spoke about how her twenties were a dark period, in spite of her successful acting career.

"I feel like most people around 27, the [expletive] hits the fan. Whatever is working in your brain, you can't live like that anymore mentally. I feel like I was angry,” she shared.

"It's hard to talk about such a personal thing, but it is important to share too. All I'll say is that medication is a great thing and can really help you come out of something,” she said.

"I was afraid to take something and so I sat in it for too long. I would recommend getting help when you need it," she went on to say.

Further elaborating on her mental health struggle, she said: “You become a different person; you grow up.”

Dunst, who shares two sons with actor Jessie Plemons, further said: "I remember feeling really free after having my [first] son. I think as a performer, you put yourself out there more [after having a child]. You put yourself on the line because you have nothing to lose," Dunst revealed. "It doesn't really matter. And to show everything of yourself is a brave thing and a beautiful thing."