Queen Elizabeth ‘backed into a corner’ over Meghan Markle title row: ‘It’s finally time’

Meghan Markle recently got called out for ‘forcing’ Queen Elizabeth into a corner over her entire title row with the Congress letter.



These claims’ been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser and in her new piece for news.com.au she highlighted Meghan’s “more obvious political ambitions” that are a "burgeoning problem.”

The piece read, "And that’s the sticking point here: Meghan Markle can be as vocal and impassioned as she fancies and all the more kudos to her for doing so; however the Duchess of Sussex is meant to remain stum."

She also went on to say, "Given that the chances of the mother-of-two shelving her aspirations on this front seem about as likely as her buying a crate of MAGA hats or renouncing the power of oat milk, this puts the Queen in one hell of a bind when it comes to their titles.”

"If the Sussexes, either or both of them, continue to push their various political agendas, the question becomes whether Her Majesty will be forced to act in regards to their Sussex titles which were, of course, a wedding gift."