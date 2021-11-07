Angelina Jolie amazes onlookers as she rocks black frock with knit cardigan during outing in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie turned heads in gorgeous black outfit as she appeared with 13-year-old daughter Vivienne for grocery run in Hollywood this weekend.
The Maleficent actress, 46, does not seem to compromise on her fashion sense as she rocked a stunning black dress during her latest outing for a grocery run.
The award winner did a little shopping with her daughter at a Gelson's market. The duo spent about 40 minutes in the store browsing the aisles and bagged their own groceries before heading out with a bounty of provisions in each hand.
The Eternals actress looked super stylish as she modeled a chic black frock and a pair of black stilettos with a cozy-looking knit cardigan that fell past her knees.
On the other hands, Jolie's daughter Vivienne looked stunning as she sported grey sweats and a T-shirt with Nike sneakers.
Jemima Khan was initially hired as an adviser to writer Tony Morgan for the show, but she has now backed out
Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra contracts Covid along with him
'Sooryavanshi' recorded fantastic numbers on the first day with collections of 26.50 crore
A witness revealed that the raid was planned by certain individuals to make money
Zayn shares 13-month-old daughter Khai with Gigi
Cardi B was left star-struck when she found herself in an unexpected celebrity crossover with Robert Pattinson