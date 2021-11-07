Angelina Jolie amazes onlookers as she rocks black frock with knit cardigan during outing in Hollywood

Angelina Jolie turned heads in gorgeous black outfit as she appeared with 13-year-old daughter Vivienne for grocery run in Hollywood this weekend.

The Maleficent actress, 46, does not seem to compromise on her fashion sense as she rocked a stunning black dress during her latest outing for a grocery run.

The award winner did a little shopping with her daughter at a Gelson's market. The duo spent about 40 minutes in the store browsing the aisles and bagged their own groceries before heading out with a bounty of provisions in each hand.

The Eternals actress looked super stylish as she modeled a chic black frock and a pair of black stilettos with a cozy-looking knit cardigan that fell past her knees.

On the other hands, Jolie's daughter Vivienne looked stunning as she sported grey sweats and a T-shirt with Nike sneakers.