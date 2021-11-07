Anil Kapoor misses his daughters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor in emotional post

Anil Kapoor shared major throwback pictures of his daughters’ childhood on Instagram.
The Mr. India star dropped photographs of Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor in which two cuties can be seen stuffing each other’s mouths with cake.
Another click shows the girl, joined by their father, as they donned traditional outfit matched with classy jewellery.
The father of two, while gushing over his daughter, expressed that he’s been missing the ladies every day.
“I miss you both everyday but maybe just a little extra today.” wrote the veteran with two heart emoji.
The Khoobsurat actor also got emotional as she headed over to comment section, writing “Miss you dad.”
Just three days ago, Kapoor posted a series of throwback pictures of himself and late Sridevi from the mega-hit film.
He captioned the photo, “Celebrating 30 years of Yash Chopra’s best Lamhe. So glad I took the leap of faith and decided to be a part of this iconic film.”
Paul McCartney also touched upon the intense popularity of The Beatles
Kylie Jenner is expecting her second baby with Travis Scott
PISA 2021: Here is the list of winners who took the trophy home
Houston Police Department confirmed that a security guard at Astroworld event was administered drugs
Mendonca, a Latin Grammy-winning superstar of Brazilian "sertanejo" music, died with four other people Friday
Priyanka Chopra looks like a 'retro' queen in a dazzling outfit as she ends Diwali celebrations