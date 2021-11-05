Chris Pratt under fire for praising Katherine Schwarzenegger for ‘healthy girl’ after son’s issues

Chris Pratt comes under fire for praising the birth of his ‘healthy girl’ following the physical disabilities of his son, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris.



This comes shortly after he posted a candid snap, praising his wife ahead of her birthday which is clocking in six weeks from now.



Shortly after his message started circulating the web, however, one fan stepped up with a comment that highlighted the allegedly underlying “cringe and vile” nature of his comment.

The fan posted to Twitter, “I love Chris Pratt, but the ‘healthy daughter’ part is made me wince. Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it sort of came off that way. Imagine how that will make his son feel, if he ever reads it?”

The second fan was more carefree with her choice of words and called Pratt out point blank with a tweet that read, “Chris Pratt has a kid with Anna Farris who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage during birth and now has slight physical disabilities because of it. But he made sure to write “healthy daughter” here. Chris Pratt is a [expletive]”





