Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘only ones’ that can save COP26: report

An expert recently branded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry the ‘only saviours’ with the power to save the COP26.
This claim has been made by radio host Bianca Dye and during her interview with the Australian show, Sunrise she admitted, "I have to say, I think Harry needs to be a little more involved in this, Harry and Meghan.”
"We love Prince Charles, we love Prince William, they're great but they are kind of the fuddy-duddy royals.”
"To me, the rockstar royals, the ones that have defected, Harry and Meghan. We all see what happens when Harry and Meghan make a bit of a hoo-ha about something, Oprah wants to be a part of it.”
"If you want the world to listen about climate change, you need Oprah to get on board. So I'm sorry but until they wrangle Harry back in for a chat with Meghan, those guys have the power to have the entire world eating out of their hands.”
Before concluding she added, "For me, it's great and I love that the royals are bringing up climate change, it's something that's taken a backseat during the pandemic, let's go and talk about that again because we need to but bring Harry and Meghan in. Let's make it powerful, the world will listen."
The Bishop of Liverpool claims there would be ‘joy’ in the Queen's eyes of the over seeing Lilibet’s christening
Gal Gadot is in final talks with 'Disney' to play the evil queen in the outlets’ upcoming fairytale adaptation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned over becoming too political over the royal brand given its dangers
The NBA player made sure to celebrate the supermodel big day
Queen Elizabeth is due to receive another health update following her health scare
Gigi Hadid looking for lawyers amid plans for custody fight against Zayn Mailk for baby Khai