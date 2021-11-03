India will take on Afghanistan today in Abu Dhabi, where both sides are expected to give their all, as they aim to secure the second position in Group 2 of T20 World Cup's Super 12.
The match will begin at 7pm.
Squad:
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (capt.), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan
Live updates will be available below the line once the match begins:
Afghanistan decide to bowl first
