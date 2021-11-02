Babar Azam wants to test his batters in T20 World Cup against Namibia

ABU DHABU: Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said he wants to to test the batters during their T20 World Cup clash at Abu Dhabi against Namibia.
"We have not changed our squad [...] we want to test our batters and that is why we have decided to bat first," the skipper said after he won the toss.
Azam, in a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), had earlier said the team could not afford to be complacent at any stage in the T20 World Cup ahead of the Namibia clash.
“In a tournament like this, we will have to be at our best in every game and perform with consistency. We can’t be complacent at any stage against any team because the moment you give a bit of margin to your opponent, they will be in a position to snatch the game away from you, so we will have to be at our best,” the skipper advised his teammates.
The Pakistani team will cement its place in the semi-finals after a victory in today’s match against Namibia, but the skipper has warned the side against complacency.
