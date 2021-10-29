Celebs show up support to cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar amid PTV Sports row

While the nation was celebrating Pakistan’s outstanding win against New Zealand in T20 World Cup match, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and anchor Dr Nauman Niaz were embroiled in a spat on-air during the PTV Sports show Game on Hai.

On Tuesday night, the two were part of a panel for PTV Sports program along with guests West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul. The panel was discussing the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup match which Pakistan won by five wickets.

During their discussion, Akhtar credited PSL's Lahore Qalandars franchise for discovering Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. Niaz took an issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You are being a little rude so I don't want to say this but if you're being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."



The cricketer then announced his resignation from PTV and said he could not continue with the program.

Akhar walked off the show set after being "insulted" by Niaz. Following an on-air spat between the two, the state broadcaster decided to take both personalities off-air.

After the unpleasant episode, many cricket lovers and Aktar’s fans came forward to Akhtar's support. Prominent showbiz stars including Humayun Saeed, Mawra Hocane, Ali Zafar, Momina Mustehsan and others responded to the incident and extended their support to the former fast bowler.

According to a statement issued by the PTV, "neither Akhtar nor Dr Nauman will not be allowed to appear in any program on PTV," until the completion of inquiry into the matter.