Shoaib Akhtar walks off PTV Sports set after host insults him on live TV

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar walked off the Game On Hai show on PTV Sports Tuesday night after being insulted by the show host, Nauman Niaz. Photo: Screengrab

KARACHI: Pakistan’s fiery fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar walked out of a live cricket show on state-owned TV channel PTV Sports after the anchor, Dr Nauman Niaz, told him to “leave the show” following an argument.

Various clips circulating on social media suggested that the unwanted incident started when Shoaib Akhtar mentioned Lahore Qalandars’ player development program to praise Haris Rauf – the man of the match in Pakistan’s win against New Zealand.

The anchor dismissed Akhtar, instead suggesting that Shaheen Shah Afridi was the product of U19 cricket.To this, the speedster repeated that he’s referring to Haris Rauf.

However, the anchor said he [Shoaib Akhtar] was being over smart and should leave the show.

The show immediately went on to a break after that.

Following resumption of the show, Akhtar was still on set but looked uncomfortable. At one point, both tried to play down the incident by pretending it was pre-planned and that they’re trying to pull each other’s leg.

The fast bowler, however, said in a video statement that it was an attempt to calm down the situation after he was insulted in front of all the legends of the world.

It is worth mentioning that among the participants of the show were cricket stars Viv Richards, David Gower, Azhar Mahmood, Rashid Latif, Aqib Javed and Sana Mir.

“Dr Nauman was obnoxious and rude when he asked me to leave the show, It was embarrassing, specially when you have legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

“I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling Dr Noman’s leg with this mutual understanding that he will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice,” he added.

Fans on social media have voiced their support for Akhtar after the episode, criticising the PTV Sports anchorperson for his conduct.



