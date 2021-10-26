Chris Hemsworth shares interesting fact about his iconic role in "Captain America: Civil War"

Dashing actor Chris Hemsworth thought he was 'being written out' of the MCU when he realized Thor wasn't going to be part of 'Captain America: Civil War'.



"I remember being on the 'Age of Ultron' press tour, and everyone was talking about Civil War" Hemsworth said in a new behind-the-scenes book called The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry.



The star added: "I was like, What's Civil War?' I asked, Are you doing a side project or something?' They're like, 'Oh no, Captain America, y'know? The next one is Civil War. I'm like, 'Wait ... Iron Man's in that?' And it's like, Yeah, but there's not just Iron Man. There's Vision. There's Spider-Man."

Hemsworth said the news had him wondering, "What the hell am I doing?"

The 2016 flick starred Chris Evans as Captain America, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and so many other A-list actors, like Don Cheadle and Paul Rudd.

"They said, 'You're doing your own thing,'" the actor said. "I thought, 'This is it. I'm being written out.'"

The film directly followed the events of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and pitted Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) against each other because of their opposing opinions.



"Civil War" featured an ensemble cast who sided with either Team Iron Man or Team Cap, including the MCU newcomer at the time Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland).