Are you ready for Salman Khan-starrer ‘Antim’?, trailer out now

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan starrer Antim: The Final Truth’s trailer has won the hearts of the fans shortly after it was released on Monday evening.
Khan turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of the film, also featuring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
He said “#AntimTrailer out now… film releasing 26.11.2021 in a theatre near you…”
Aayush also took to the Facebook-owned app and announced the release of the trailer of Antim.
He said “Ismein drama hai, emotion hai aur bohut saara action. Are you ready for ANTIM? #AntimTrailer out now!.”
The film will be released on November 26.
Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim: The Final Truth marks the first onscreen collaboration between Salman and Aayush Sharma.
The film is produced by Salma Khan, mother of Salman, and presented by Salman Khan Films.
Khan essays the role of a policeman while Aayush portrays the character of an antagonist.
