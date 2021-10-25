Indian skipper Virat Kohli is addressing a press conference in Dubai.

DUBAI: After receiving a humiliating defeat from its arch-rival Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was left shocked when a reporter asked him a “brave” question during the post-match presser Sunday night in Dubai.

Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on Sunday to register their first win over their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup.





As Kohli sat for the post-match conference, he was quite stunned at one reporter who wondered whether including Rohit Sharma in the playing XI was a mistake.

The reporter asked Kohli whether the Indian skipper should have dropped Sharma and instead, played left-handed opener Ishan Kishan.

A baffled Kohli labelled it a "very brave question".

‘Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 international?’

"That's a very brave question. What do you think, sir? I played the team that I thought was the best. What is your opinion?" he said.

"Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 international? Will you drop Rohit Sharma? Do you know what he did in the last game we played? Unbelievable (laughs)," he added.

Kohli took a dig at the reporter before taking the next question.

"Sir, if you want controversy, please tell me before so I can answer accordingly," he added.

Even ICC tweeted the video from its official account, amused by the reporter's bizarre question.

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi bamboozled the Indian top-order Sunday, taking the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Shaheen Afridi trapped Sharma LBW in the very first over, and dismissed Rahul on the first delivery of his second over.

India never recovered from the early setbacks, handing Pakistan a mediocre total of 152 runs to win the blockbuster clash.

In response, Babar Azam and Rizwan made no mistakes, clinching the game comprehensively against the Indian squad.